Festival celebrates cultural diversity

New Art Exchange (NAE) – an art gallery based in Hyson Green, Nottingham – celebrates the rich cultures and creativity of the Nottingham area with a special Craft + Culture Festival.

Taking place on Saturday, December 10, this festival combines craft and information stalls, family activities, and live music performances.

In time for Christmas gift shopping, visitors can pick up a festive gift by craft makers in a festival that boasts an imaginative selection of products not to be found on the high street. As well as being beautifully handcrafted with love, the products also reflect a range of different world cultures.

Stalls include fashion accessories of jewellery, textiles, knitting and bags, to paper-based gifts such as cards, prints and illustrations. Natural beauty products include hair treatments, creams made from African shea butter.

Bethan Davies, public programme producer at NAE describes how this event supports creative talent local to NAE.

“Craft + Culture is a fantastic opportunity to see (and buy!) a range of creative products from across our local community. We’re dedicated to supporting new and developing talent, which is why we’re committed to offering all our stall holders a chance to trade free of charge.

“All the money our visitors spend at the festival goes back into supporting our stall holders to make more work and push their creativity even further. From experienced makers through to individuals braving their first

craft fair, this is a day to celebrate inspired creative talent.”

There is lots of activity for families. At 1pm – 3pm, families can drop-in to a free workshop for creating greetings cards and Christmas cards using rubber stamp printing. Inspired by New Art Exchange’s street art exhibition, throughout the day young people can create their own mural wall designs using tracing paper.

There will also be face-painting and opportunities to be decorated with beautiful South Asian Mehndi designs.

In the afternoon, 3pm-5pm, Cultural Vibrations programme of live music, celebrating the cultural diversity in Nottingham. It including Zimbabwean-born Blessing Magore - one of Nottingham’s rising singer-songwriters who has created his own unique fusion of Afro-funk/Reggae with hints of samba and zouk. Visitors can experience the powerful tones of Amie Cherry- an accomplished traditional Gambian singing, and Just Jude performs a special West African harp - the kora.

Food lovers can warm up with a special menu by New Art Exchange, featuring delicious street food, snacks, cakes and hot drinks.

This special festival event is filled with activity and entertainment that everyone can enjoy. It offers a family-friendly creative environment, perfect for feeling festive and celebrating all the world cultures within

the Nottingham area.

New Art Exchange is on Gregory Boulevard, Nottingham, and the event runs from 12noon-5pm.