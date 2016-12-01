Festive concert for Derwent Singers

The Derwent Singers’ next performance is to take place on Saturday, December 3, from 7.30pm.

The concert is to be called Veni Emmanuel and will feature music for Advent and the approaching Christmas season, leading up to Benjamin Britten’s ever popular A Ceremony Of Carols.

There will be Renaissance settings of Rorate Caeli by Palestrina and Guerrero, Brahms’s sumptuous mini-cantata O Heiland, reiss die Himmel auf, and then, moving closer to the modern day, there will be works by Samuel Barber (Twelfth Night), Poulenc (Un Soir de Neige) and Jonathan Dove (I am the day).

The venue for the concert is to be St Osmund’s Church, London Road, Derby.

Tickets are £10 and there is free admission in unreserved seats for children under 16 when accompanied by an adult.