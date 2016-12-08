Festive music in Pye Hill MVC’s Selston concert

The Pye Hill & District Male Voice Choir will provide a Christmas concert at Selston Methodist Church, Chapel Road, Selston, on Saturday, December 10, at 7.30 p.m.

The concert rounds off another busy year for the choir, including a tour to Devon, a number of joint concerts and singing at Derby Cathedral.

The choir once again expects to have a another busy year in 2017, including a tour to South Wales in May and participation in the East Midlands Choirs’ event.

The Christmas concert offers a selection of the choir’s songs, many new to its repertoire this year and of course traditional Christmas carols and much more. The concert features a number of its soloists and special guest soloist Helen Kirk.

If you’re struggling to get into the Christmas spirit, you’re guaranteed to go home singing along. Entry is by payment on the door at £5 with raffle available. Bring your family and friends along and get your Christmas off to a good start.

Why not come and join the choir? It could not be easier. Practice is at the Dale Club, Jacksdale, on Monday evenings at 7.30 p.m. Large free car park. No audition required. Both beginners and experienced singers always welcome. There’s nothing to lose in giving it a go and you will soon realise what you’ve been missing. A warm welcome is assured. Phone Malcolm Hill on 01773 602743 or 07706036946 for details or visit www.pyehillmvc.co.uk