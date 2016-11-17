Folk ace comes to Nottingham Glee Club

Celebrated folk singer Marry Waterson is heading out on tour in the UK, supporting her cousin Eliza Carthy throughout November, along with guitarist David A. Jaycock, whom with she collaborated to write and release 2015’s critically acclaimed album Two Wolves.

Having enjoyed roaring success with Two Wolves, which was produced by guitarist Neil MacColl and Kate St. John, the duo toured extensively at the beginning of this year supporting Richard Hawley.

The album garnered praise from The Guardian, The Independent, Q, Mojo, Metro, fROOTS, R2 and Songlines, and was nominated for two folk awards from BBC Radio 2.

The tour comes to Nottingham Glee Club on November 27.

See www.glee.co.uk for more details.