Giant treat in store with talented touring duo

We Are The Giant will bring their latest tour to two venues in the area during April.

You can see the acoustic duo, based in the dales of Derbyshire, at Roots Acoustic @ The Beer Shack in Hucknall on April 9, and then Nottingham’s Angel Microbrewery on April 15.

We Are The Giant

Eve Morris and Chris Harding, two former members of now long since disbanded folkatronica band Lo-Fi Lung have come back together after years in hibernation to perform once again.

Now touring their debut album, released in January, the pair are excited about a busy year ahead. Already with a busy touring and summer festival schedule as well as live radio appearances, they are certainly a pair to keep your eye on. For more on the duo, go to www.facebook.com/wearethegiantband or www.wearethegiant.bandcamp.com

Photo credit: Toma Valciukaite Photography