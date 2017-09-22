Hawklords to play at The Diamond in Sutton

Hawklords are heading for The Diamond at Sutton-in-Ashfield on October 19, as part of a UK tour.

Following the success of their critically acclaimed UK Top 40 Album Chart release Fusion in 2016, Hawklords reset their space-rock clock with the 2017 album release entitled, Six (out October 6) and an extensive UK tour.

From the malevolent maelstrom that is Mind Crime and the intoxicating intrigue of Nightside to the expansive desolation of Los Cavatina, this album breaks the mould with a stark and disturbing, yet, sometimes beautiful, body of work, that reaches into spaces where many may fear to tread.

The band’s amazing lightshow will once again be provided by veteran lighting designer Dave ‘Lighthouse’ Johnson, who is creating a brand new show to melt your minds and rock your retinas! The Hawklords promise an “out of this world” space-rock extravaganza at every venue.

For more on the forthcoming gig at the Stoney Street-based venue, go to www.thediamonduk.com

Photo by Dave Easthope