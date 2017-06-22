Hit musical is at Lace Market Theatre

Frank Loesser’s musical Guys And Dolls is to be performed at Nottingham’s Lace Market Theatre from July 24-29.
One of the finest musicals ever written, this is a show that won both the Tony award for best musical and the Pulitzer Prize for drama.
It is a comical mix of gambling and religion, sex and innocence,.
The show features popular songs such as Sit Down You’re Rocking The Boat, Adelaide’s Lament, Luck Be A Lady Tonight, and I’ve Never Been In Love Before.
Call the box office for ticket details and availability on 0115 9895555.
