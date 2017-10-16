Hits galore as The Real Thing perform at Playhouse

Get ready for hits galore when The Real Thing perform at Nottingham Playhouse on Sunday, October 22.

The show features the band’s original singers, brothers Chris and Eddie Amoo with Dave Smith and will contain the band’s million-selling hits including three No. 1 singles in the 70s and 80s: You To Me Are Everything, Can’t Get By Without You and Feel the Force.

Hear all the hits plus some fantastic covers such as Ladies Night, Celebration, Good Times and Ain’t No Stopping Us Now in an action packed show.

Multi-million selling soul band The Real Thing are ready to give their much loved disco inspired hits a new lease of life with an extensive UK tour.

Commenting on The Real Thing’s success, singer Chris Amoo said: “There’s always going to be a sense of nostalgia about our music. It’s the soundtrack to so many people’s lives and that will never die.’

Call the box office on 0115 941 9419 or go to www.nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk