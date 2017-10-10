Join Jordan for his Rescue Rooms appearance

Jordan Rakei is heading for a show at the Rescue Rooms in Nottingham on October 17.
Newly signed to Ninja Tune, Jordan Rakei has battled his inner demons and written an inspirational, soul-stirring record in the process. Titled Wallflower, it was released last month.
At only 25, the multi-instrumentalist, vocalist and producer - born in New Zealand to a Kiwi mother and father from the Cook Islands - is a rare talent whose distinct take on soul captures a sonic and emotional awareness many artists spend their entire careers chasing. He writes with a maturity and flair that belies his years.
For more details, go to www.rescuerooms.com
Photo by Hollie Fernando
Almost Done!
Registering with Eastwood Advertiser means you're ok with our terms and conditions.