Join Joseph for Guildhall gig

Martyn Joseph will be visiting the Derby LIVE’s Guildhall Theatre to perform there on January 26.

He is a jaw dropping guitar player who has developed a unique percussive style, teamed up with a powerful show stopping voice, and has been called “The Welsh Springsteen”, but there are also shades of John Mayer, Bruce Cockburn and Dave Matthews there may be – but he stands in his own right, built on a reputation for giving what thousands have described as the best live music experience of their lives.

Juxtaposition is a key theme in Martyn’s work. The simplicity and the complexity of the human condition and all that it encompasses is underpinned with a heady promise of hope. There is a versatility to Martyn’s music that is hard to categorise. Many have tried, resulting in labels such as folk, rock, soul, folk funk and Americana, all of which somehow miss the mark.

But sometimes music doesn’t need a defining genre and with the ability to articulate a sense of the bigger picture, Martyn’s music and social commentary manage to empower and speak for many. His songs are pictures, and stories, and feelings all put to music and delivered by a master craftsman.

Martyn Joseph will perform at 8pm.

Tickets are priced at £17.50 (concessions available) and can be purchased on 01332 255800 or online at www.derbylive.co.uk.