Kids’ classical concerts with DCO this weekend

Music lovers of all ages will enjoy a pair of performances by Derby Concert Orchestra on Sunday, January 22.

These children’s concerts follow on from the success of last year’s packed event, which introduced youngsters to the wonderful world of classical music.

Conducted by Jonathan Trout, the performances get under way at 1.30pm and 3.30pm at St Benedict’s School, Duffield Road, Darley Abbey, Derby.

Among the works to be featured in the concert are excerpts from Carmen, Copland’s Hoedown from his exuberant Rodeo ballet score, an ABBA medley, plus much more to enjoy.

This is a great way to introduce your children to classical music with a relaxed and interactive concert of popular classics, as well as festive tunes.

Tickets are £2 for adults while under 16s get in free with an adult. They are available on the door, from Foulds Music Shop, from orchestra members or at www.derbyconcertorchestra.co.uk