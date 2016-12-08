Leisure centres host Sleeping Beauty performances

The Mansfield-based Faces Theatre Company will be travelling across the border for two festive performances in Derbyshire.

Enter a fairytale world of wicked fairies and handsome princes, when the magical pantomime Sleeping Beauty will be performed in Alfreton and Heanor.

This classic fairy tale of good verses evil is presented by the Faces Theatre Company, who, having been founded in 2010, have gone on to stage over 80 performances at theatres, leisure centres, schools, colleges, churches and even army bases!

They’ve performed a wide range of shows from pantomime to Drama, their previous Panto’s include Cinderella, Aladdin and Dick Whittington, as well as performing in Shakespeare, Brassed Off, Cider with Rosie, Oh What a Lovely War, Under Milkwood and many other leading shows.

Their members are boys and girls aged of 8 to 80 ranging from very experienced actors to ones who are making their debut in their first performance.

In the shows being held at Alfreton Leisure Centre and William Gregg VC Leisure Centre, audience will gasp as the wicked fairy Carrabosse places a spell on the beautiful Princess Aurora at her birth.

They’ll be able to shout when Carrabosse and her evil Cat Spindleshanks vow to kill the Princess on her 18th Birthday!

And they can all laugh as Auroras Fairy Godmother changes the curse, so that she sleeps for 100 years, and then thrill, to see if she can be awakened by the kiss of her one true Prince.

The first show is at William Gregg VC Leisure Centre in Heanor on December 10, with a further performance at Alfreton Leisure Centre the following week on December 17. Tickets are available directly from each leisure centre.

To find out more details about Sleeping Beauty or to book tickets, call Alfreton Leisure Centre on 01773 523325, or William Gregg VC Leisure Centre on 01773 537940, drop in at reception, or alternatively visit www.alfretonleisurecentre.co.uk or www.williamgreggvcleisurecentre.co.uk