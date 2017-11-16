LIVE REVIEW: Little Mix at Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

With sass, sequins and sparkles galore, marvellous Little Mix radiated majestic girl power, raising the roof on their Nottingham gig of their sell out Glory Days tour, writes Mark Hall.

Following a desperate social media plea from poorly Jade, who was only able to dance due to a throat infection, the capacity Motorpoint Arena crowd became the fifth band member, with 10,000 excited voices singing her parts in perfect unison.

Clad in tight, sleek black and leather, the girls opened the show to Power amidst blasts of fire, followed by fans’ favourite Black Magic, before disappearing in a puff of smoke preceding a provocative rendition of Private Show.

Enveloped by energetic all-male backing dancers, the quirky quartet electrified the stage with Move, then cosied on a central platform for some sisterly bonding and a mellow and poignant F.U.

Reggaeton Lento (Bailemos) on the big screen allowed for a breather and a stunning costume change to sparkly cowboy boots and fabulously flamboyant angel wings, much to the delight of the crowd, before Little Mix really took to the skies.

Giving air kisses and waves from a hovering skywalk, they performed Your Love and Secret Love Song, which was sang almost entirely by supportive fans rallying to boost ill Jade.

Landing back on stage for Wings, costumes were switched to glorious glitter and sparkly capes for Salute and a saucy Down and Dirty, before tempo, dancing and special effects skyrocketed for DNA and continued into Touch and a second lively Reggaeton Lento.

Thanking fans for being their fifth member, Perrie, Jesy, Jade and Leigh-Anne vanished ... returning in awesome thigh-high glitter boots and bling Ex T-shirts to defiantly shout out to their exes and show just why they’ve sold 36 million records worldwide this year.