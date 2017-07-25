Music festival provides a splendid experience for all

It was a record breaking year at Splendour with the Wollaton Park festival site filled on Saturday with a 25,000 sellout crowd turning out to see a packed line up across five stages offering music, comedy and fringe entertainment.

The earlier part of the day saw the crowds enjoying full sunshine as the winners of the Future Sound of Nottingham, Brotherhood, opened the main stage before the latest artist from Nottingham to be signed to a major label, Georgie, took over.

The afternoon saw the Wollaton Park site fill up even more with plenty of sing-along moments provided by Tony Hadley, who performed a cover of Bowie’s Life On Mars along with some classic Spandau Ballet to the delight of the crowd.

The excitement was palpable for the Busted boys, who didn’t keep the crowd waiting til the Year 3000 to hear all their hits. Over on the Confetti stage, Buzzcocks, British Sea Power and Shaun Ryder’s Black Grape kept things rockier.

Even when the rain came in later, it didn’t dampen the spirits of the thousands who stayed on to sing along with Billy Ocean over on the Confetti stage before jumping around to a rousing set from festival headliners the Kaiser Chiefs which saw lead singer Ricky Wilson leaping from the bass drum at one point.

Many people heeded the advice to arrive on site early to allow time for the bag checks in place. The increased security measures were well-received by festival goers and more police officers were also out and about, even spotted getting a few selfies with the crowd. The increased entry lanes - including an express lane for those with no bags - and additional security staff meant everyone got on site quickly throughout the day.

The festival site will be fully reopen by the end of the week. Now the message is to keep your eyes peeled for news about Splendour 2018 being announced later this summer.