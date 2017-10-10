Music fun should prove Contagious at Turner Hall event

Young people are invited to come to a free gig at Mansfield Woodhouse’s Turner Hall, to hear a talented youth band, performing at 7.30pm on Friday, October 13.

Outstanding musicians based at Denby Pottery are coming to Mansfield Woodhouse with their own unique brand of contemporary music.

They call themselves Contagious with good reason. Refreshments will include cake and chocolate.

The young people in the band will make everyone of all ages welcome and teenagers, in particular, will enjoy their lively spirit.

This will be an exciting form of Christian worship that’s new, modern and quite unlike anything you’ve ever been to before. The theme is Sheep amongst Wolves and an opportunity to reflect honestly about what it’s like to stick to your own personal values in a world that can sometimes be greedy and corrupt.

This is the first event organised jointly by St. Edmund’s Church and Trinity Methodists in a new partnership of youth and children’s workers working together collaboratively.

Come and join us for a refreshing and uplifting experience.