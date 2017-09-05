Noel Gallagher tribute band’s Derby date

Tribute act Nearly Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds will be playing at The Flowerpot in Derby on Saturday, September 9.

Nearly Noel Gallagher’s High Flyin’ Birdz are the UK’s number one tribute to Noel Gallagher and pay an accurate homage to both of Noel’s solo albums, plus the best of the Oasis classics currently in Noel’s live shows.

The band, who are all very experienced musicians in their own right, strive to recreate the live shows as much as possible, using the same guitars and effects as Noel.

The band, have played to audiences up and down the country, headlining festivals and shows nationwide.

Doors open at 8pm. Admission is £10. Advance tickets are available from The Flowerpot and RAW Promotions, as well as online at www.rawpromo.co.uk