Notts band Prime set for Dick Valentine support slot

Nottinghamshire-based band Prime, led by Ashfield based singer Lee Heir, are getting ready for a special acoustic show in Derby at the Hairy Dog with Electric Six’s Dick Valentine.

The gig will take place on Saturday, September 9.

The band’s new single Bye Bye has been acclaimed by websites, radio and bloggers nationwide, and also in the USA, and recently released as part of an EP including live recordings from the o2 Academy in Leicester, supporting top ten chart band Electric Six. BBC Derby’s Dean Jackson has described ‘Bye Bye’ as “great music”.

For more on the band, go to www.facebook.com/ukprime

Ticket information is available at www.skiddle.com/whats-on/Derby/The-Hairy-Dog/Dick-Valentine-(From-Electric-Six)-Solo-Acoustic-Show/13026385/