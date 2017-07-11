Notts choir will be in fine voice during busy week

Eastwood Collieries’ Male Voice Choir has a busy week of performing coming up.

On Thursday, July 13, the choir will be appearing at All Saints Church, Ripley, as part of the town’s music festival.

The choir performed at the venue a couple of years ago and is pleased to accept the invitation to return during this growing and vibrant festival, which celebrates many different genres of music.

Just three days later, ECMVC will be performing two sets of items at the Cromford Road Festival, Langley Mill, on Sunday, July 16. This is a fabulous event which attracts thousands of people each year. Cromford Road is closed to traffic for the day, which allows stages, stalls and all sorts of attractions for families to enjoy during a great day out. The choir will be performing at approximately 11.30am and 1.30pm.

If you are interested in joining the choir, come along to a rehearsal.

The choir rehearses every Tuesday at St.Mary’s Church in Eastwood from 7pm to 9pm. Everyone will be made welcome.

See www.ecmvc.org for more.