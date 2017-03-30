Paul Weller tickets to go on sale for Nottingham date

Paul Weller has announced a gig at Nottingham Motorpoint Arena, to take place on February 27, 2018 - and will also release a new album in May.

2017 marks the 40th anniversary of the Modfather’s first album, In The City, which he released with The Jam in May 1977.

Continuing his never-ending creative peak, Paul Weller releases his eagerly awaited 13th studio album A Kind Revolution and has announced a UK arena tour for 2018, stopping off at the Motorpoint Arena Nottingham.

A Kind Revolution is released on May 12 on Parlophone Records and is available for pre-order now on CD or vinyl.

Tickets go on sale at 9am on Monday, April 3. Tickets are priced at £47.60 (includes admin fee). There is a maximum of four tickets per person.

