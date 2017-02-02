Piano ace to perform at Royal Concert Hall

PiBenjamin Grosvenor is the guest soloist when the BBC Philharmonic Orchestra makes its second visit of 2017 to the Royal Concert Hall, Nottingham, for a performance there on Friday, February 3.
The concert starts at 7.30pm and will be conducted by Ben Gernon.
There will be three pieces in the programme: Tchaikovsky’s First Symphony - ‘Winter Daydreams’, plus the Second Piano Concerto of Camille Saint-Saens - with Grosvenor as the soloist - and Debussy’s magnificently evocative seascape La Mer.
Tickets for the concert are available by calling the box office on 0115 9895555.
Almost Done!
Registering with Eastwood Advertiser means you're ok with our terms and conditions.