Plenty of French polish in Halle’s latest concert at Nottingham venue

The Halle will return to the area on Tuesday, October 17, for the acclaimed orchestra’s first appearance of the new Nottingham Classics season.

The concert starts at 7.30pm, takes place at Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall and will be conducted by Sir Mark Elder.

The programme has a strong French - and Spanish - slant to it, featuring Ravel’s Rapsodie Espagnole and his massively popular Bolero, plus Debussy’s Premiere Rhapsodie (for clarinet and orchestra). The soloist will be Sergio Castello Lopez.

The concert concludes with Ravel’s famous orchestration of Mussorgsky’s hugely atmospheric set of piano pieces, Pictures At An Exhibition.

Call the box office for ticket details on 0115 9895555 or go to www.trch.co.uk