Plenty to enjoy during summer at The Workhouse in Southwell

editorial image

Creative types can explore their inner Byron during the poetry festival while families can start the school holidays with a visit to The Workhouse for a living history day at the National Trust property in Southwell.

Reverend Becher, The Workhouse’s founder, counted Lord Byron amongst his friends and the poet lived for a time in Southwell.

To complement the local Southwell Poetry festival (July 10-16), The Workhouse will be displaying the work of poets that reflects relevant social issues to both intrigue and inspire any budding poets. There will be a drop-in poetry workshop on 15 July from 12noon and a poetry activity for children. Visitors who feel inspired can add a line to a collective poem.

The popular Graft, Gruel and Good-for-Nothings living history event returns on Wednesday, July 26, 12noon-4pm, this time with a medical theme. Trouble is brewing as a long-running feud with the medical officer comes to a head. Come along and find out what happens next as well as discover how to make a bread poultice, witness the paupers’ reaction to being vaccinated against smallpox and see who stole the medicinal brandy.

For the school holidays, starting on July 17, a new Victorian activity trail will challenge younger visitors to complete a series of traditional games such as hopscotch, the game of life, sack races and much more. The grass maze on the front field provides a challenge too. There is a full programme of activities throughout August.

For more information about The Workhouse and future events please call 01636 817260 or see www.nationaltrust.org.uk/theworkhouse

Photo credit: National Trust/Stuart McIntyre