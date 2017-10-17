Plenty to enjoy in Nottingham Harmonic’s new season

Choral masterpieces are the order of the day in the Nottingham Harmonic’s 162nd season and you can be sure that they will be served up with their conductor Richard Laing’s usual freshness and sparkle.

The season starts with Brahms’s poignant and uplifting German Requiem (Saturday, November 11, Albert Hall, Nottingham), paired with Richard Strauss’s Four Last Songs, which are suffused with a sublime sense of peace at the end of a long life.

The traditional Christmas programme of the Messiah (Saturday, December 2) and the ever-popular Family Carol Concerts (Wednesday, December 20 and Saturday, December 23) can all be heard and, in the case of the carols, participated in, at the Royal Concert Hall, Nottingham.

Easter sees the choir tackle the St Matthew Passion, Bach’s dramatic account of the Easter story in the wholly appropriate and magnificent setting of Southwell Minster (Saturday, March 17). The season ends with a tremendous flourish when the choir joins the Hallé in Poulenc’s Gloria in a concert which also includes the William Tell overture and Saint-Saëns’s Organ Symphony (made famous again for a more recent generation in the film Babe).

Go to www.NottinghamHarmonic.org for more on these forthcoming concerts in the choir’s 162nd season.