Pui narrates Peter and the Wolf at RCH

The Snowman and Peter And The Wolf is to be performed at Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall on Thursday, December 29, from 3pm.

This Christmas, enjoy the Royal Concert Hall’s first ever ‘relaxed’ orchestral performance with a double bill of festive music and movie favourites, performed live by the acclaimed Royal Northern Sinfonia and narrated and presented by Nottingham’s own Pui Fan Lee, of CBeebies fame.

Peter and his animal companions are brought to life before your ears by dancing strings, quacking oboes, fluttering flutes and prowling horns in Prokofiev’s charming tale of courage and friendship, Peter and the Wolf.

Raymond Briggs’s classic animated story of The Snowman, which has been delighting family audiences for over 30 years, is screened with live orchestral soundtrack. Howard Blake’s much-loved music, which includes the unforgettable Walking in the Air, here sung live, remains the soundtrack to every child’s dream Christmas.

This relaxed performance has been specially adapted and designed for customers with a variety of special needs, those on the autistic spectrum, and also people living with dementia.

The performance will provide a less formal, more supportive atmosphere with sound levels and lighting adjusted to reduce anxiety levels.

The auditorium doors will be left open and customers are welcome to move around during the performance if they wish. There will be chillout spaces available in the front of house areas, where customers can go to relax if they need to leave the auditorium for any reason. They may also return to the auditorium for the rest of the show.

For this performance there will be an increased number of wheelchair spaces available. These will be allocated on a first come first served basis. The performance will also be BSL interpreted.

A Visual Story and notes to support this performance will be available to download closer to the performance date.

There will also be a standard performance of the concert from 6pm.

For more information and to book tickets, contact 0115 9895555.