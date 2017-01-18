Pye Hill MVC to give free concert this weekend

The members of the Pye Hill & District Male Voice Choir are to perform in a free concert this weekend.

As a thank you to its hosts, the choir will be providing a free concert at the Dale Suite, Dale Club, Jacksdale, on Saturday, January 21, at 8pm.

Make a date in your diary, come along with family and friends and enjoy a full concert of 18 varied songs and a selection of solos, a real tonic for the winter blues. A bar will be open in the room and raffle available.

2016 proved to be another successful year for the choir with regular concerts and engagements throughout the year, including a tour to Devon and singing with Brixham Male Voice Choir.

A further highlight of the year was singing at Derby Cathedral with three other local MVC’s to a maximum capacity audience of 650 people and a joint concert with Mansfield MVC, raising funds for the John Eastwood Hospice.

The year was rounded off with the choir’s Christmas Party, where many members and friends entertained each other throughout the evening, which is a long-standing tradition and eagerly awaited annual social event.

The choir once again is confident at having a full, varied and exciting concert programme for 2017, including a number of joint concerts with other choirs and is already making plans into 2018.

Anticipated highlights this year will be a tour to South Wales and taking part in the East Midlands National Association of Choirs concert at Sutton-in-Ashfield on May 20 with four other choirs.

Why not come and join the choir and start a new activity? It could not be easier. It’s fun, inexpensive, you will make new friends and put a smile on your face.

Whether you are experienced or a non-experienced singer of any age, you will be made equally welcome and given every assistance. The free concert provides an opportunity to check out the facilities and you can even have a go on the evening joining in with the choir to sing You’ll Never Walk Alone to see what it feels like.

The choir rehearses at the Dale Club, Jacksdale, every Monday evening at 7.30p.m, other than Bank Holiday weeks. Music, practice CDs, musical directors, pianist, and uniform are all provided for a modest price of less than £2 a week.

If you require any further information on joining the choir, concert bookings and arrangements, please ring Malcolm Hill on 07706 036946 or 01773 602743, or visit the choir’s website.