Record Review with Kevin Bryan

It’s Record Review time again with Kevin Bryan.

Richard Thompson - Acoustic Classics II (Beeswing). This veteran performer’s name may not be too familiar to the uncommitted punter but the former Fairport Convention mainstay was recently hailed by the prestigious Rolling Stone magazine as one of the Top 20 Guitarists of All Time, and if there’s a more compelling musician operating in the roots music and folk genres I’ve certainly never come acrossm them. Richard’s latest offering serves up unadorned acoustic renditions of some gems from his sizeable back catalogue, including newly minted versions of classic creations from his Fairport days such as Genesis Hall, Meet On The Ledge and Crazy Man Michael.

Blue Oyster Cult - Some Enchanted Evening (Talking Elephant). Some Enchanted Evening was the mildly menacing rockers’ second live album, first released in 1978 and serving up a selection of tracks recorded at assorted venues in England and America during that year. The finished product went on to become Blue Oyster Cult’s most successful long-player, with guitarist Donald “Buck Dharma” Roeser in sparkling form on E.T.I.(Extra Terrestrial Intelligence), R.U.Ready 2 Rock and their irresistible hit single, (Don’t Fear) The Reaper.

Trad Jazz - An Essential Collectio” (Metro Select). This fascinating historical document brings together many of the leading lights of the trad jazz movement, a relatively short-lived musical phenomenon which catapulted performers such as Acker Bilk, Chris Barber and Kenny Ball to pop stardom during the late 50s and late 60s. The 2-CD set brings together a richly rewarding blend of hits and obscurities from those far-off days, including some fine offerings from the deliciously louche George Melly which found the great man joining forces with Mick Mulligan’s Magnolia Jazz Band and, more latterly, John Chilton’s Feetwarmers.

Lesley Duncan - Sing Lesley Sing: The RCA and CBS Recordings 1968-1972 (RPM / Cherry Red). This supremely gifted artist began her musical career as a fairly lowly backing vocalist in the mid-60s, going on to work with Dusty Springfield for many years and contributing to the success of hits such as In The Middle of Nowhere. Lesley effortlessly reinvented herself as a singer-songwriter as the decade wore on, and this fine CD re-issue couples the first two solo sets that she recorded in her own right, showcasing understated gems such as Sing Children Sing, Rainbow Games and Love Song, which no less a luminary than Elton John had covered on his 1970 album, Tumbleweed Connection.