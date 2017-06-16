REVIEW: Cracking new album from Verbal Warning really hits the spot

Verbal Warning have released their first new material since 2010 - and the wait will prove to be worth it for their army of loyal fans, writes Steve Eyley.

The Nottinghamshire punk rock aces have been gigging since 1980 and are well known across the region - and beyond.

New album No Half Measures is out now, on limited edition vinyl as well as CD.

The 13 tracks to be found on No Half Measures cover a wide range of topics - not many albums would tackle diverse subjects such as Piers Morgan, takeaway food, social media bores, America’s gun laws exploitative bosses - and variety is the spice of life apparently, so there is something for just about everyone in this latest collection of songs.

Seven years on from their last album, Verbal Warning come racing out of the traps with opening track Alphabet City, featuring high-energy performances and driving rhythms.

An early highlight is Control Freak, powerwed by a rather menacing, deliberately-paced opening riff that builds into a memorable song.

There are diversions from the punk template into the realms of ska - Good At Being Lazy - and dub reggae - Cowboy Nation, another highlight of the album. There are naggingly catchy choruses right across the album, particularly in Piers Morgan - a not too affectionate paean to the much-loved media figure - Takeaway and Smartphone.

All in all, this is an attractive, impressive package: lyrics to make you think/laugh/nod your head in agreement, tight playing, catchy riffs, belting rhythms.

No Half Measures is available online at www.verbalwarninguk.com as well as at Rough Trade store in Nottingham. It is also available at all the usual online digital outlets and at all the band’s gigs.

Band photo by Robert Balmer