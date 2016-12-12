Rock covers galore in Synner gig

Classic rock covers band Synner play Heanor’s Jolly Colliers on Saturday, December 17.

Formed from members of some of the UK’s top tributes, Synner play classic rock songs by ACDC, Black Sabbath, Ozzy, Priest, Maiden, Rainbow, Zeppelin and many more in a two-hour set rammed with rock anthems such as Crazy Train, War Pigs, Stargazer, Immigrant Song, Fool For Your Loving, Ace Of Spades and many more.

Admission is free and the band is onstage at 9pm.