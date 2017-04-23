Rockin’ good night in store with triple bill at MFN

An entertaining evening of classic rock music will take place at the MFN club, Shipley Gate, between Ilkeston and Eastwood, on Saturday, May 6, when three of the UK’s top tributes - Hammer Of The Gods (Led Zeppelin), Sack Sabbath (Black Sabbath) and Rainbow In Rock (Rainbow/Purple) - unite for a mighty triple bill.

All three bands are among the top live draws in the tribute rock scene and have toured the UK and Europe incessantly over the last decade, delighting crowds everywhere they play.

Expect thunderous versions of rock classics such as Stairway To Heaven, Whole Lotta Love, War Pigs, Iron Man, Stagazer, Burn and Smoke On the water among many more.

This is an all-ages show with tickets at just £10 adults and £5 for under 16s.

Tickets are on sale now. You can get them from the venue, from Zebra Muzik, 336 Nottingham Road, Ilkeston or by post via paypal russell.saxton@ntlworld.com adding £1-50 per total order.

Free camping is included (the gig is indoors).

There is hot food available at the venue, merchandise stalls, late bar to 1am.

Doors open at 7pm with band one onstage at 8pm.