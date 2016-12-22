Saint Petersburg dancers to step in for ballet double bill

Saint Petersburg Classic Ballet will be coming to the Royal Concert Hall Nottingham from March 15-19.

This company will replace Moscow City Ballet who, due to unforeseen circumstances, will now no longer be able to visit Nottingham next year.

The programme will remain the same, with performances of Swan Lake on March 15-16 and The Nutcracker from March 17-19. All tickets which have already been sold for these performances will remain valid and all ticket holders will be contacted directly by the box office to inform them of the change to Saint Petersburg Classic Ballet. Any ticket queries should be directed to the box office on 0115 989 5555.

Jonathan Saville, director of sales, marketing and development for the venue, said: “We are pleased that Saint Petersburg Classic Ballet will be performing Swan Lake and The Nutcracker in March, and delighted to still be able to offer our audiences the chance to see these two classic ballets performed in the traditional Russian style.

“With performance dates, times and programme remaining the same as previously, everyone who has been looking forward to seeing Moscow City Ballet next year can now look forward to Saint Petersburg Classic Ballet offering them an equally sumptuous and magical ballet experience.”

Photo credit: Kashviliimages