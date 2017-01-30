Seasick Steve to headline Saturday night at Bearded Theory

Bearded Theory Festival will have veteran bluesman and festival favorite Seasick Steve headlining the Saturday night of the 2017 event.

Since rising to prominence as a solo artist a decade ago, Seasick Steve has frequently appeared in the album charts, with last October’s Keepin’ the Horse Between Me and the Ground charting at number eight and his emphatic 2015 effort Sonic Soul Surfer charting at number four.

Steve’s albums have featured many guest appearances including Jack White (White Stripes) and John Paul Jones (Led Zeppelin). Derby local punk heroes Anti-Pasti have also been confirmed (replacing the briefly-announced Anti-Nowhere League), completing the Saturday Pallet stage line up.

After many years of trying, organisers are delighted Hollywood based rock, rhythm and blues band Vintage Trouble will be making the trip over the pond, bringing their raucous live show to Bearded Theory on the Sunday evening. Vintage Trouble have supported The Who, AC/DC, Bon Jovi and Paloma Faith, and been joined in their own concerts by the likes of Brian May of Queen.

Steve Blount, Bearded Theory organiser said: “We are hugely excited to be welcoming Seasick Steve to Bearded Theory’s Spring Gathering 2017. Along with our other headliners Madness, Skunk Anansie and Slaves – not to mention more than 100 other acts over 6 stages – we believe this is without a doubt the strongest line up we have ever put together”

Bearded Theory’s Spring Gathering takes place at Catton Hall, on the South Derbyshire/East Staffordshire border, on May 25-28.

Ticket and travel packages are available, along with travel tickets only, directly from http://www.nationalexpress.com/events/bearded-theory