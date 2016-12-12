Season’s greetings at Hardwick Hall

Enjoy the traditions of the season at the National Trust’s Hardwick Hall.

This year you are invited to immerse yourself in the festive season and with The Twelve Days of Christmas presented in the Hall. Have some family fun on one of the family trails and explore the garden and wider estate. See if you can spot the reindeer and even take a seat in the festive sleigh; it’s the perfect photo opportunity for all the family this year. Leanne Winn, Visitor Experience Manager says: “Visitors to the Hall will see the two 20ft Christmas trees, which impressively dominate the Entrance Hall and catch a glimpse of a 1930’s cocktail party in the Dining Room, inspired by Duchess Evelyn, the Last Lady of Hardwick.”

Why not make new traditions this Christmas and wish upon a star at Hardwick? October visitors have been busy helping to make willow stars, as well as local community groups, to bring some magic to the garden visit this year.”

Visitors are not the only ones getting creative, Hardwick’s head chef and his team are also working on a new gingerbread show-stopper, which will be on display in the Great Barn Restaurant too.

You can make it a real Hardwick Christmas and pick up your own Christmas tree from the shop.

Whether you’re looking for the perfect gift, inspired by the National Trust’s collection or a treat for yourself, there’s something for everyone. Even better, profits go back into the conservation of this special place.

Hardwick Hall’s Christmas opening runs until Sunday, December 18, 11am–3pm, Wednesday to Sunday. The park, garden, gift shop and restaurant open daily (except Christmas Day).

Photo credit: National Trust Images/James Dobson