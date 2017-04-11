Somercotes choir invites you to an open evening

Somercotes Choral Society is holding an open evening on Tuesday, May 2, and invites men and women who fancy joining a choir to come along and have a go.

The choir, which was formed over 50 years ago, meets every Tuesday at Swanwick School and Sports College, on Hayes Lane. The open evening will be at this venue at 7.15pm.

Publicity officer David Storer invites new singers to turn up and see if singing is for them.

“With choirs being promoted heavily on television, I can recommend singing as a rewarding and soothing past-time. We are a friendly mixed choir and perform a wide selection of popular music and a few classical numbers. We do not have auditions and we provide CDs for the singing parts. We will also ‘buddy’ all new members.”

Anyone interested can contact David on 07949 322 717.

The evening follows the choir’s April concert at Alfreton. Sounds American is at 7pm at the David Nieper Academy (formerly Alfreton Grange), Grange Street, DE55 7JA on April 29.

Tickets are £8 and £4 for under 16s. They are available from Carole on 07905 242750 or Jane on 01773 780984.

The choral society’s musical director is Neil Farley and the accompanist is John Hobbs. Their website has more information at www.somercoteshoralsociety.co.uk