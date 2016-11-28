Sparkling tribute shows at The Diamond

Get yourself along to The Diamond in Sutton-in-Ashfield this week for some more quality music entertainment.

On Thursday, December 1, there is a tribute to Buddy Holly courtesy of the band Buddy Holly And The Cricketers, followed by The Modfathers on Friday, December 2, with their tribute to Paul Weller.

The Fabulous Kommitments play at the Stoney Street venue on Saturday, December 3, and then there will be a Van Halen tribute on Sunday, December 4, by Van Heilan. There will also be support on the night from Sonic Tractor.

For more on these and other upcoming gigs at the venue, go to www.thediamonduk.com