Sparkling trio of gigs at The Diamond

The Diamond in Sutton-in-Ashfield welcomes Purple Tree for an evening of Deep Purple music and more.

Then, on Saturday, August 5, A Foreigner’s Journey will be the visitors to the Stoney Street venue with top tracks from both Foreigner and Journey.

Finally, on Sunday, August 6, Welsh Floyd are the guest performers with their tribute to the best of Pink Floyd.

For more on these gigs and other forthcoming performances at the venue, go to www.thediamonduk.com