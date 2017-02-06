Sparkling week in store at The Diamond

Creedence Review will perform their Creedence Clearwater Revival tribute act at The Diamond in Sutton on Thursday, February 9.

Then on Friday, February 10, the Stoney Street venue welcomes Free At Last - with their Free and Bad Company tribute - plus support from the Rory Gallagher Experience.

You can see T.Rex tribute Too Rex on Saturday, February 11, followed by a performance by The Moonlight Serenade Orchestra on Sunday, February 12.

For more on these gigs, see www.thediamonduk.com