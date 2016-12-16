St Augustine’s hosts The Singers

St. Augustine’s Church, Mansfield, is the venue for a concert by the celebrated girls choir The Singers.

Directed by Meryl Chambers, they will be performing The Real Christmas, a concert of Christmas music, on Friday, December 16, from 7pm, at St. Augustine’s Church, Abbott Road.

Tickets are £5 including refreshments, available from the church or by calling 01623 811195. There is plenty of parking available in the church grounds.