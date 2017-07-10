Summer sounds in Helix Ensemble’s Clifton concert

The East Midlands-based Helix Ensemble will be performing a Summer Sinfonietta concert on Saturday, July 15, from 7.30pm.

The performance takes place at St Mary’s Church, Clifton Village, Nottingham, and will round off the Clifton Festival.

The orchestra is directed and led by Clare Bhabra, a superb violinist from the Tedesca quartet and Sinfonia Viva.

The concert includes attractive works by Wagner, Finzi, Arnold, and Raff.

You can also hear the Southwell Suite, written by local musician Clive Pollard for the ensemble in 2010 plus the Fuga con Pajarillo by Venezuelan Aldemaro Romero.

Refreshments will be available.

Tickets are £12 (children half price) and are available on the door or in advance from clare31337@btinternet.com or you can call 0115 921 3937, 07775 902 385 or 0115 984 5330.