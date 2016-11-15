Sutton ramblers head across border

Sutton Rambling Club has organised its latest walk for Sunday, November 20.

This will be an attractive ten-mile circular ramble from Matlock station. A shorter option is available.

Expect a day full of variety including High Tor, Cromford, Black Rocks, High Peak Trail and the Cromford Canal.

Skills coach picks up at the Staff of Life pub in Sutton-in-Ashfield at 9.15 am and at the Bancroft Lane end of Stockwell Gate (outside the Asda supermarket) in Mansfield at 9.30am. Coach fare is £10. New members are most welcome. For further information please ring 01623 796396 or 07580403471.