Sutton ramblers head for Chee Dale

The Sutton Rambling Club welcome new members to a very attractive 12-mile walk covering six limestone dales in the heart of the Peak District on Sunday, March 12.

The route starts in Litton village and heads south through Tansley Dale and Cressbrook Dale and on to Cressbrook Mill

From there, ramblers will turn westwards and follow the old platelayers path through Miller’s Dale and take an early lunch break at the Angler’s Rest Pub.

Duly refreshed, you continue the route west along the Monsal Trail eventually picking up Chee Dale. There will be an alternative path if the stepping stones are under water. Then the route follows Wye Dale and after a short stretch of Deep Dale, cross the A6 and move south past Churn Hole into the village of Chelmorton.

The final part of this delightful ramble takes you eastwards across a number of farmland paths to the final destination Taddington village for a 6pm coach departure home.

The Skills coach picks up at the Staff of Life pub in Sutton-in-Ashfield at 9.15am and at the Bancroft end of Stockwell Gate, outside the Asda supermarket, in Mansfield at 9.30am.

The coach fare is £10. For further information, contact 07580 403471 or 01623 645471.