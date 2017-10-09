Three of the best at The Diamond

There will three top gigs coming up this weekend at The Diamond, based on Stoney Street in Sutton-in-Ashfield.

On Friday, October 13, you can see Glam 45, playing Sweet and all the greatest glam hits.

Saturday, October 14, is the date for a visit by tribute act UK Guns & Roses, performing a set of classic rock n roll.

Finally, on Sunday, October 15, you can see Iron 2 Maiden. Don’t run for the hills, come to the Diamond instead and enjoy a night of amazing rock music.

For more, you can see www.thediamonduk.com