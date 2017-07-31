Three of the best for rock fans in MFN gig

Three of the UK’s best rock tributes join forces for a three-pronged attack of classic rock and metal at the MFN club, Shipley Gate, between Ilkeston and Eastwood, on Saturday, August 19.

Whitesnake UK, Guns Or Roses and Saxonized bring you the very best of Whitesnake, Guns and Saxon, so expect killer renditions of Still Of the Night, Cryin’ In The Rain, Sweet Child O Mine, Paradise City, Wheels Of Steel, 747 and many, many more.

All three bands have toured Europe and the UK incessantly over the last 15 years and are regarded as the very finest tributes in their field.

The event is indoors but there is free camping available in the venue grounds, plus hot food and merchandise stalls.

Tickets are priced at £10 adults and £5 under 16s and are available from MFN venue, from Zebra Muzik, Ilkeston or by post from the organiser.

You can Paypal to russell.saxton@ntlworld.com adding £1-50 per total order for postage etc.

Photo credit: Swilly’s Photography Service