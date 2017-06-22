Three of the best in NPO’s Southwell performance

Make sure you catch the final performance of Nottingham Philharmonic Orchestra’s 2016-2017 season.

It takes place on Saturday, June 24, in the attractive surroundings of Southwell Minster.

Conducted by Mark Heron, it features performances of an arrangement for string orchestra of Bruckner’s String Quartet in F, Mahler’s song cycle Ruckert Lieder - with soloist Helen Sherman - and Elgar’s much-loved First Symphony.

The orchestra is supporting the children’s charity The Campbell Burns Metabolic Trust in this concert.

Tickets £11 - £15 (children/students £5) are available from the Royal Centre box office on 0115 989 5555 or via www.trch.co.uk

All seating is unreserved. Refreshments are available.