Three of the best in NSO’s all-Russian concert this weekend

Nottingham Symphony Orchestra’s busy 2016-2017 season continues with a concert at the city’s Albert Hall on Saturday, July 8.

The all-Russian programmes features three works: extracts from Shostakovich’s highly tuneful and entertaining Suite for Variety Orchestra, Rachmaninov’s hugely popular Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini - featuring Simon Callaghan as the piano soloist - and the same composer’s orchestral swansong, the magnificent Symphonic Dances.

The concert gets under way at 7.30pm. Call 0115 9419419 for ticket details or you can go to www.nottinghamsymphony.org.uk