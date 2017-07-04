Three top acts come to The Diamond this weekend

The FeelGood Band will kick off the weekend’s proceedings at The Diamond in Sutton on Friday, July 7, with their tribute to the music of Dr Feelgood, focusing particularly on the early years.

Then, on Saturday, July 8, the visitors to the Stoney Street venue will be The Explosive Light Orchestra, with their ELO tribute.

Finally, on Sunday, July 9, from the USA it’s The Del Shannon Show, featuring James Popenhagen. The show reunites Del’s former UK bandmates, Denis and John McNulty from Birmingham and Phil Barrows from France.

For more on these and other forthcoming gigs at the venue, you can go to www.thediamonduk.com