Top acts at the Black Market venue

The Black Market venue in Market Warsop has a bumper weekend of music entertainment coming up.

Steve Jones and the Wildfires will be performing a set of acoustic originals, free in the pub side, on Friday, January 27.

Then, on Saturday, January 28, the music entertainment is provided by Metallicish with their ‘loud tribute’ to Metallica.

There will be support on the night from Blitz and entry is £5.

Looking a little further ahead, there will be a gig on February 3, from The Urban Voodoo Machine with their bourbon-soaked, gypsy blues rock ‘n’ stroll.

Entry is £10.

For more on these gigs, go to www.blackmarketlive.co.uk