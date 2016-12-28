Top tribute time at The Flowerpot

There will be a brace of top tribute acts appearing at The Flowerpot this week.

Performing there on Thursday, December 29, will be the Flowerpot favourites The Rollin’ Stoned, paying musical homage to Mick, Keef and co. The band is always a welcome visitor at the King Street-based venue.

Then, on Friday, December 30, you can see a return visit by Keep It Cash, with a tribute to the music of the Man In Black himself, Johnny Cash.

Doors open at 8pm for both gigs. Admission is £14 for The Rollin Stoned and £10 for Keep It Cash.

For more more details, go to www.rawpromo.co.uk