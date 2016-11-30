Top violinist Hahn to play in Nottingham

The Nottingham Classics season continues at the city’s Royal Concert Hall on Saturday, December 3, with a visit by the London Philharmonic Orchestra.

Conducted by Andres Orozco-Estrada, they will be joined by leading American violin soloist Hilary Hahn for a performance of Bruch’s popular Violin Concerto No 1.

The rest of the concert features the opening work, Weber’s Euryanthe Overture, while the second half is given over to the Second Symphony of Johannes Brahms, generally the sunniest of his four symphonies, building to a joyous conclusion.

Tickets for the concert, which starts at 7.30pm, are £15-£39.50. Call the box office at the Royal Centre on 0115 9895555.