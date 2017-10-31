Veteran Chapman heads for Running Horse gig

Michael Chapman has a concert on November 8 at The Running Horse in Nottingham.

2017 has seen Michael Chapman make a Later with Jools Holland appearance, release his new album 50, celebrate his 76th birthday and embark on his 51st Year On The Road tour.

He explained: “I had an art college education and on a rainy night in 1966 I went into a pub in Cornwall, but I couldn’t afford to pay to go in. So I said, I’ll tell you what, I don’t want to stay outside in the rain, I’ll play guitar for half an hour for you. They offered me a job for the rest of the summer and I’ve been at it ever since.”

Chapman is known as one of the UK’s best finger picking style guitar players. As part of a continuing musical lineage that includes the likes of Ralph McTell, John Martyn, Davey Graham & Bert Jansch, Chapman is still active touring

and recording and his playing is on top form.

Recent collaborations with Thurston Moore (Sonic Youth) and the American ‘primitive school’ of guitar players including the late John Fahey and Jack Rose, opened up a whole new audience of US-based admirers. Appearing on recordings with Hiss Golden Messenger and Steve Gunn has cemented Chapman’s position as pivotal figure in roots, folk and acoustic guitar playing over the last 50 years.

Support on the night comes from Torn Sail 2. The event gets under way at 7.30pm and tickets are £13 in advance or £15 on the door.