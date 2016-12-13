Winster concert for Raise Your Voices

Raise Your Voices will be performing a Christmas concert in Winster on December 15.

What better way could there be to warm up for Christmas than by enjoying a lively programme of songs and light-hearted readings by the community singing group Raise your Voices?

If you like the sound of it, then make for Winster.

Raise your Voices meets every week in the upstairs room of Wirksworth’s Red Lion pub. They sing in three or four-part harmony, both for their own enjoyment and in occasional concerts.

One of their proudest achievements was to feature in the BBC film Marvellous, which won two Bafta awards in 2014. But they like nothing more than to bring out their Christmas repertoire and share it with an audience in tune with the spirit of the season.

Their director and presenter on the night is Lester Simpson, nationally known as a musician, solo singer and recording artist, but most famous perhaps as part of the a cappella folk trio Coope, Boyes and Simpson.

He is popular locally for his voice workshops and harmony singing classes and as director of several other community choirs, including Bakewell and District Community Choir, Leek Peace Choir, the County Council’s Unison Workplace Choir, and a choir of Parkinson’s sufferers who good-humouredly call themselves Movers and Shakers.

The show, in aid of Winster’s twinning exchange with Monterubbiano in Italy, is in the Burton Institute and starts at 7.30pm (bar open at 7pm). The hall is small and the choir is large. This, with the drinks and mince pies, should make for an informal and lively atmosphere. Tickets (£7) are available from Winster Post Office or 01629 650090.

Lester Simpson is pictured.